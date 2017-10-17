Iowa Basketball Media Day

The Iowa men’s basketball team held their media day yesterday in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes have begun preparations for the 2017-18 campaign. Size and depth describe the Hawkeye roster with 10 players standing 6’7 or taller with 12 letter winners returning including four starters.

One of the major contributors should be former Wahlert High School standout Cordell Pemsl, who had offseason surgery to repair a sports hernia, has trimmed more than 20 pounds and yesterday Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said the sophomore is playing his best basketball. Last season Pemsl averaged 8.9 points and 5.0 rebounds and nearly 62 percent from the field.

There are pre-season accolades for sophomore Jordan Bohnanon who has been named to the 20-player pre-season watch list for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.

Iowa opens the season Friday, Oct. 27 with an exhibition against William Jewell.