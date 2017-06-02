Iowa Baseball Opens NCAA Play Tonight

The Iowa Hawkeye baseball team will play in their second NCAA Regional in three seasons tonight opening up against top-seeded and 15th ranked Houston at Schroeder Park in Houston, Texas. The Hawkeyes won the Big 10 Tournament title to earn the automatic bid and are 38-and-20 overall. The Cougars had 40 wins and were American Athletic Conference regular season and tournament champions. Game time is at 7 o’clock .

Second-seeded Baylor and third-seeded Texas A&M meet this afternoon in the first game of the regional.

The region winner advances to the College World Series. For Iowa, a trip to the C.W.S. would be the first since 1972.