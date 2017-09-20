Iowa Avoids Special Session to Cover Budget Shortfall

The state of Iowa has avoided the need for a special legislative session to cover a projected shortfall in the state’s budget. At various times since the end of the fiscal year, the budget deficit has been estimated to be anywhere between $50 and $100 million. According to Dave Roederer, the director of the state Department of Management, the actual shortfall will be closer to $14.6 million when the state closes the books on fiscal year 2017 at the end of this month. That’s within the range where Governor Kim Reynolds can use emergency funds to cover the deficit without calling lawmakers back to Des Moines. According to a release from the state, corporate income tax revenue came in larger than expected, which helped decrease the gap between the state’s income and expenses.