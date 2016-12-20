Intoxicated Driver Hits Open Car Door, Barely Missing Man

A Dubuque man faces a third offense Operating While Intoxicated after police say he hit an open car door, narrowly missing a man who was putting a baby in the car seat. According to court documents officers responded to a crash in the 900 block of Garfield Avenue a few minutes after eight o’clock Sunday night. When they arrived they found out that 51 year old Jesse Knockel was driving south of Garfield when he struck the open rear driver’s side door of a parked car barely missing a man who was putting a baby in the vehicle. Neither the man nor the baby was injured. Knockel told officers he had drank five beers just prior the accident. He was arrested and transported to the Dubuque County Jail. Knockel’s bond is set at 10-thousand dollars. He will make an initial court appearance on Thursday.