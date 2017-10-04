Intersection of University & Pennsylvania Closed

The intersection of two of Dubuque’s most traveled streets is expected to be closed much of this morning, impacting some morning commutes. According to a release from the city, a car struck what’s called a “major” utility pole at the intersection of University and Pennsylvania avenues last night. Alliant Energy has told the city that repairs to the pole could take until mid-morning today to complete. That intersection is now closed, and a detour around it has been set up. Even with that detour in place, the city is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.