Intel Officials to Testify…Obama Pens Article for Harvard Law Review…Snow, High Winds Strike Poland

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senior U.S. intelligence officials head to Capitol Hill today to answer questions about Russia’s alleged meddling in the presidential election to help Donald Trump win. National intelligence director James Clapper and National Security Agency chief Michael Rogers are among those slated to appear before the Armed Services Committee. Intelligence officials will also be briefing President Barack Obama on the hacking report he ordered last month. President-elect Donald Trump will be briefed tomorrow.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Barack Obama has returned to his roots at the Harvard Law Review today, writing an article about progress his administration made in reforming the criminal justice system, as well as the challenges that remain for the next administration. Obama writes, “How we treat citizens who make mistakes (even serious mistakes), pay their debt to society, and deserve a second chance reflects who we are as a people and reveals a lot about our character and commitment to our founding principles.”

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Barack Obama is expected to issue at least one more batch of pardons and commutations before he leaves office. The White House says they’ll likely be non-violent drug offenders. Some high-profile people who’ve asked Obama for compassion are Chelsea Manning, who leaked classified government and military documents and Bowe Bergdahl, the Army sergeant who left his post in Afghanistan and was held for five years by the Taliban.

ISTANBUL (AP) – Police in Turkey have conducted more raids in their hunt for the gunman who killed 39 people on New Year’s at an Istanbul nightclub. Police also arrested well-known Turkish fashion designer Barbaros Sansal, who the Daily News newspaper says posted a video tweet on New Year’s Eve criticizing the celebrations. He faces charges of charges of inciting hatred on social media. His post was unrelated to the attack.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) – Strong winds and snow in Poland delayed flights, cut power lines and caused flooding to some farmland in the north. The weather last night also led to traffic accidents in the central and southern regions. Winds of up to 44 mph hit northern Poland and continued into today before abating. Some flights to and from Gdansk airport were rerouted or delayed because of snow and ice covering the runway.