Intel Heads to Meet Trump…Winter Storm to Hit Southeast…Russia Drawing Down Forces in Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) – Top intelligence officials travel to New York today to present to President-elect Donald Trump evidence they say shows that Russia interfered with the election on his behalf by hacking Democratic groups. Trump has continued to challenge that finding, and tweeted last night that he questioned how officials could be “so sure” about the Russia hacking if they hadn’t examined DNC servers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Alabama’s governor has issued a state of emergency as a winter storm threatens to wreak havoc this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for part of today and Saturday from eastern Alabama through north Georgia, including Atlanta, and into the Carolinas and part of Virginia. Schools have canceled classes in several states. Forecasters say there’s a slight chance that eastern North Carolina and southeast Virginia could get 8 inches of snow or more.

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) – Blizzards have swept parts of eastern Europe, closing roads and causing traffic accidents, delaying flights and leading to medical evacuations, and causing dozens of trains to be canceled. Romania is one of the worst affected areas. Serbia’s state television says that 17 people were injured in a vehicle pileup. Temperatures in Germany plunged as low as minus 13 Fahrenheit.

MOSCOW (AP) – Russia says it’s starting to draw down forces in Syria. A Russian military official says first to leave will be a Russian carrier and accompanying ships. Moscow has been a key supporter of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government and forces in the Mideast country’s devastating civil war.

NEW DELHI (AP) – Veteran Indian actor Om Puri has died today at age 66. Puri’s career spanned more than three decades. He had a small role in Richard Attenborough’s film “Gandhi.” In 2014, he started with British actress Helen Mirren in the comedy “The Hundred-Foot Journey.” He played the patriarch of a family of Indian immigrants who opened a restaurant in a French town. Puri died in his home city of Mumbai. His body will be cremated later today.