Injured Snowmobiler Accused of Operating While Drunk

A Holy Cross man who was injured after driving a snowmobile into a tree has been accused of operating that snowmobile while drunk. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department reports 26-year-old Dalton Tharp was riding on a trail on the west side of Holy Cross last Thursday night. A couple of minutes after 10:00 PM, he struck a tree and was thrown off of the snowmobile, suffering a severe leg injury. Tharp was transported to Finley Hospital for treatment. He’s now facing a charge of Operating While Intoxicated.