Indecent Exposure Arrest at Mines of Spain

A Dubuque man has been accused of exposing himself to a woman at the Mines of Spain recreation area. 55-year-old Steven Kaiser was arrested by Dubuque County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:30 Tuesday afternoon on a charge of Indecent Exposure. Deputies had been called to the Mines of Spain earlier in the afternoon after a woman reported the incident. According to court documents, Kaiser was sitting in a car when he asked the woman if she would “like to party?” That’s when he reportedly exposed himself. Deputies stopped a vehicle matching the description the woman gave. Kaiser admitted to talking to the woman, but denied exposing himself.