Increased Deer Activity Leads to Higher Chance for Crashes

Believe it or not, this time of year – late spring and early summer – is the second-most common time for car crashes with deer. That’s according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The likelihood of hitting a deer with your vehicle is highest in the fall during mating and hunting seasons, but DNR Wildlife Biologist Jim Coffey says deer are on the move now as they prepare to give birth to new fawns. Coffey says deer are also being pushed out of many farm fields as hay is being cut. While deer are typically more active at dawn and dusk in the fall, this time of year they can be on the move at any time of the day. Coffey advises motorists to be on the lookout for deer through the end of the month.