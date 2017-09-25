Improvements to Loras/Grandview Intersection on Schedule

Upgrades that have forced the partial closure of a busy Dubuque intersection are running on schedule, according to the city. But improvements have come far enough to more traffic is able to go through the intersection than at the beginning of the closure. Traffic has been blocked on Loras Boulevard at its crossing with North Grandview Avenue for a little more than a month. The closure is allowing city crews to install new traffic signals that are expected be more visible and help improve traffic flow. Traffic is now back open on both lanes of Grandview through the intersection. Previously, the northbound lanes had been closed. Initially, the city planned for the work to take eight weeks to complete. They seem to be sticking to that timetable, with the full re-opening of the intersection still scheduled for Friday, October 13.