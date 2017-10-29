Illinois VGT Revenues Rising

Video gaming revenues in Illinois are continuing to rise. An annual wagering report says the state collected more than 300 million in tax revenues from nearly 27-thousand machines for a 12-month period that ended in June. Q Casino President and CEO Jesus Aviles says casinos, like Q and others near the Illinois border have been feeling the crunch of the video gaming terminals, five years after they were legalized in Illinois. Aviles says they are constantly monitoring the five counties in Iowa that are directly in competition with Illinois. The net terminal income statewide in Illinois totaled 1.2 billion. Revenues from all forms of gambling increased by nearly 8-percent, totaling 1.3 billion. Springfield led the state with most video gaming terminals, followed by Rockford.