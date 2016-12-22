Illinois News

CHICAGO (AP) – Closing arguments have ended in the largest street-gang trial in recent Chicago history. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that jurors were handed the case on Wednesday, after more than three months of testimony.

CHICAGO (AP) – New Year’s Eve revelers in Chicago will be able to ride the bus and train for free. The Chicago Transit Authority announced Wednesday that free rides will begin at 10 p.m. Dec. 31 and run through 4 a.m. Jan. 1. The CTA will increase the frequency of service on some popular routes that night. The free rides have been sponsored by MillerCoors for several years. Organizers say it’s a safe travel option for people celebrating.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is spending part of his final days in office in Illinois. The outgoing secretary-general stopped at the tomb of Abraham Lincoln on Wednesday saying the 16th U.S. president “exemplified how a leader can inspire people to unite and reconcile and integrate.”

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) – The city of Carbondale is committing $50,000 for a two-day outdoor music festival the weekend before this summer’s total solar eclipse. The Southern Illinoisan reports the Carbondale City Council voted to enter into a sponsorship agreement with the concert’s promoter. The event is planned for Aug. 19 and 20. The eclipse will occur Aug. 21. City leaders estimate 50,000 visitors could be in the area to view the eclipse. It’s the first total solar eclipse over the mainland U.S. since 1979.