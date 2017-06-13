Illinois News

CHICAGO (AP) – Chicago officials are launching a new program to help reduce roadway crashes and fatalities by 2026. Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office announced the program this week. Officials say it approaches traffic safety as a public health challenge and will involve several city agencies using data. According to the city, more than 2,000 people are either killed or seriously injured in Chicago traffic crashes each year.

CHICAGO (AP) – The administration of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel continues to signal opposition to a federal Muslim registry even though there’s no sign President Donald Trump is currently pushing for one. The Chicago Tribune reports that Emanuel’s human rights commissioner testified Monday at a City Council hearing supporting a pending ordinance that would prohibit city money from ever going toward a would-be Muslim registry. Mona Noriega said lists were used to intern Japanese-Americans during World War II.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office is reminding municipal government officials who want to light up the July 4th night sky to apply for a permit by Thursday. The fire marshal says state law requires government bodies to have a pyrotechnic distributor license to be able to hire operators for their Independence Day celebrations. Applications must be received by June 15 to process them in time.

CHICAGO (AP) – A program in Cook County to help non-violent offenders with drug or alcohol problems is receiving a federal grant of more than $324,000. In a news release, U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois say the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded the money to the Cook County Drug Court Treatment Program that’s run by the county’s circuit court.