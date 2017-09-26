IIAC Names Athletes of the Week

Three area college athletes have been recognized by the Iowa Conference for their performances last week.

In football; Loras kicker Sam Quigley is the conference Special Teams Player of the Week. On Saturday in the Duhawks 73-34 win Quigley had a career long 45 yard field gold and tied the all-time school record for PAT’s in a game going 10-for-10. He also posted eight touchbacks on kickoffs in the game.

Goalie Kyle Klatka from Dubuque is the Men's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week. Klatka recorded a huge conference win against crosstown-rival Loras, 3-2. The Duhawks had just three shots on goal in the tightly contested match.

Maura Walsh of Loras College is the Women's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week: Walsh scored a goal in all three wins last week, including a game-winner against Dubuque. She also had the game-winning goal against Carleton.