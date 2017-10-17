IIAC Honors for Allen, Joseph, and Fairley

Two University of Dubuque football players and a former Dubuque Senior cross country runner have received weekly honors in their sport from the Iowa Conference.

Spartan running back Dwayne Allen junior is the Offensive Player of the Week. Allen rushed for 213 yards on 15 carries and scored four touchdowns in win at Nebraska Wesleyan. Teammate Michael Joseph received the co-Defensive Player of the Week after recording three interceptions with 3 pass break ups and six tackles. Joseph has already tied the UD season record for interceptions with 8. It is the second game this season he has recorded 3 interceptions which also ties a school record.

Dubuque native Mark Fairley of Central College was named the Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week. Fairley finished 6th out of 350 runners at the U-W LaCrosse Jim Drews Invitational over the weekend.