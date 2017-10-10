Former Dyersville Beckman prep golf standout Brooke Klostermann of Wartburg is this week’s Iowa Conference Female Athlete of the Week. Klostermann was given the honor because of her medalist and MVP performance at Iowa Conference Women’s Golf Championship that wrapped up over the weekend. She shot a four-round total of 296 (75-75-71-75). Also receiving honors this week from the IIAC:

Mason Tope of Loras was named the Men’s Cross Country runner of the week. Tope won the Loras Invitational on Friday, crossing 34 seconds ahead of the second-place runner.

was named the Men’s Cross Country runner of the week. Tope won the Loras Invitational on Friday, crossing 34 seconds ahead of the second-place runner. Kristan Brown of Loras was named the Women’s Cross Country runner. Brown a freshman and former Hempstead prep, finished 2 nd at the Loras Invitational.

was named the Women’s Cross Country runner. Brown a freshman and former Hempstead prep, finished 2 at the Loras Invitational. Brandon White of Dubuque has been named the Men’s Soccer Defensive Player. The Spartan Goal Keeper finished with 12 saves vs. Wartburg in the 2-2 tie.

has been named the Men’s Soccer Defensive Player. The Spartan Goal Keeper finished with 12 saves vs. Wartburg in the 2-2 tie. Elizabeth Mills of Loras is the Women’s Soccer Offensive Player. Mills scored goals in each of Loras’ win last week and added one assist.

is the Women’s Soccer Offensive Player. Mills scored goals in each of Loras’ win last week and added one assist. Victoria Roethler, of Dubuque is the Women’s Soccer Defensive Player. In 200 minutes of play, the Spartan keeper surrendered just one goal and collected 17 saves.

Read more about them: http://www.iowaconference.com/news/2017/10/9/wartburgs-klostermann-buena-vistas-lint-named-iiac-athletes-of-the-week.aspx