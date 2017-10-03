IIAC Athletes of the Week

The Iowa Conference has announced the recipients of the conference Athlete of the Week recognition and they include:

Alexa Martin of Dubuque was named the Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week. Martin anchored a Spartan defense that pitched shutouts in each of last week’s games against UW Platteville and Simpson.

Loras sophomore Michelle Budden, a former Southwestern prep is the Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week. Budden recorded a program record 30-kills against Simpson while also adding 4-blocks and 4-assists. She also had 11-kills, 2-blocks, and two assists against Central.

Kara Wright of Dubuque is the volleyball Defensive Player of the Week. Over the three games last week, Wright had a combined 24 digs and 13 total blocks, 6 solo, 7 assists for a 1.44 block per set average.

Former Dyersville Beckman prep Brooke Klostermann of Wartburg is once again the conference Female Golfer of the Week. After two rounds, Klostermann is in first-place at the IIAC Women’s Golf Championship with a total score of 150.

The football Special Teams Player of the Week is Evan Ellis of Coe. Ellis, a Western Dubuque grad punted 7 times for a 44.7 yard average in the Kohawks loss to Wartburg. His longest punt on the day went 73 yards, which ranks third longest in NCAA Division III this year and is tied for the fourth longest in school history. He also had a punt of 66 yards.