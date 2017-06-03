ID4PD Burglary

Dubuque police are looking for the people who broke into a local business this week and stole some tools and equipment. The individuals shown on a video image captured at the local HyVee are suspected of burglarizing Manders Concrete in the 31-hundred block of Hughes Court during the early morning hours of June 1st. Police say the thieves forced their way into the business and stole several thousand dollars worth of tools and equipment. Police have posted an image of the suspects on their ID4PD website.