Icy Roads Diminishing In The Tri-States

It appears that we’re out of the woods when it comes to icy weather conditions in Dubuque and the Tri-State area, however there is a chance of a light wintry mix in tonight’s forecast. Joe Winters, Chief Meteorologist at our coverage partner KCRG TV says the extended forecast will make you forget about Monday morning. He says highs could reach into the mid-40s by Thursday. Winters says most areas, especially southern parts of the state had to deal with the icy conditions for up to ten hours beginning late Sunday night.