Ice Cited as Cause of 8 Crashes, Multiple Injuries

The ice that blanketed Dubuque and surrounding areas early yesterday kept emergency responders busy. Dubuque Police responded to a total of eight weather related crashes, according to Lt. Scott Baxter. While no one was injured in those crashes, nearly 20 people were taken to local hospitals after falling on the ice. Our coverage partners at KCRG-TV report that about a half-dozen people were taken to the emergency room at Mercy Medical Center after slipping and falling on the ice. Another dozen people were treated for fall injuries at the emergency room at Finley Hospital. Officials at both hospitals report that people largely hurt their ankles, arms, and backs, though there were a handful of head injuries as well.