IA and WI High School Volleyball Postseason Starts
The post season in high school volleyball begins tonight in Class 1A and 2A in Iowa and in all Divisions in Wisconsin.
Only one area matchup in Iowa Class 2A: Cascade host Clayton Ridge with the winner to advance to meet Bellevue next Monday night. The 3A, 4A, and 5A tournament start Wednesday.
Area first round match-ups in Wisconsin
Division 2: 2nd seed Platteville will host #7 Dodgeville
Division 3: top seed Cuba City hosts #16 New Glarus, 15th seed Lancaster is at #2 seed Wisconsin Heights, #14 seed Fennimore is at #3 Waterloo, 5th seed Darlington hosts 12th seed Parkview, #7 Mineral Point hosts #10 Cambridge, and #8 Boscobel hosts #9 Marshall.
Division 4:#2 Iowa Grants hosts #15 Shullsburg, #3 Benton hosts #14 Belmont, #4 Southwestern hosts #13 Riverdale, #5 Iowa Grant hosts #12 Ithica, and #6 Potosi hosts #11 Cassville.
All match times are at 7 o’clock with the winners advancing to the regional semi-final round on Thursday night at the home of the higher seed.