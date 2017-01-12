Hundreds Attend Chamber Forecast Luncheon

Members of the business, educational, political and financial communities gathered at the Grand River Center in Dubuque this afternoon for the 2017 Forecast Luncheon hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. The six featured presenters touched on topics ranging from healthcare to manufacturing. Kurt Strand is the board chair for Greater Dubuque Development Corporation. He says education and workforce face the same challenges in 2017. Strand says business and education should go hand-in-hand. Pamela Mumm is owner of MaxiMumm Effect, a consulting firm she started five years ago. Mumm says if you have ambitions of starting your own business, let nothing stand in your way. Another speaker was C.J. Pape, Director of Manufacturing Operations at Rite-Hite. He says companies have to be forward thinking in 2017 and some will do better than others. Other presenters at the luncheon were Jodi Faustin, CEO at Grand River Medical Group and Tri-State Independent Physicians Association, Gretchen Brown, CEO at Stonehill Franciscan Services and Tut Fuller, Market President at Dubuque Bank and Trust.