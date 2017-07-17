Hubbell To Run For Governor 

Another candidate has announced their campaign for Governor of Iowa. Retired businessman Fred Hubbell of Des Moines announced his candidacy today in a video called “Our Iowa”, in which fellow Iowans describe Hubbell’s lifetime of work. More than two months ago, Hubbell expressed an interest in running for Governor. He says there’s no place for politicians who sell out to special interests groups. Hubbell says a lot is at stake in next year’s gubernatorial election. With the addition of Hubbell, six Democrats and two Republicans have now announced plans to run for Governor in 2018.