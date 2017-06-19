HRC Responds To Recent Anti-Gay Graffiti Incident

The Dubuque Human Rights Commission has issued a response to a recent graffiti incident that was offensive to the LGBTQ community. On June 13th, the police department received a report through social media of anti-gay graffiti on one of the sidewalks in the community. A police report says the graffiti was reported at around 8:20 p.m. last Tuesday night on the sidewalk and a utility pole in the 13-hundred block of Cox Street. Commission vice-chair Jay Schiesl says it’s unacceptable for any derogatory statements to be aimed at a protected class of people. He calls it “hate speech”. Schiesl says the anti-gay graffiti was particularly hurtful because it came two days after Dubuque’s Pride Picnic and one day after the anniversary on the mass murder at the Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. But he says the timing of the discovery of the graffiti may have been just a coincidence. Schiesl says he believes that the majority of residents in Dubuque embrace inclusiveness. The statement released by the commission says in part that “the use of slurs is an open display of hostility that creates fear, disconnection, and insecurity about whether it is safe for gay people to live as their authentic selves.”