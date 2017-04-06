House Approves Abortion Restrictions Despite Finkenauer’s Plea

The Iowa House has approved a measure that would ban abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy and also requires women to wait three days before having an abortion. That’s despite an impassioned plea against the bill from a Dubuque legislator. State Representative Abby Finkenauer read a letter sent to lawmakers by an Iowa woman who chose to terminate her pregnancy when it became clear that her son would suffer severe defects. Finkenauer had to pause multiple times to compose herself as she relayed the woman’s story to the rest of the chamber. Finkenauer told her fellow legislators that the bill could have far-reaching consequences, and would inject politics into decisions that should be made by families and doctors. Finkenauer closed her remarks by asking lawmakers to respect womens’ abilities to make their own decisions. The Republican-controlled house passed the bill mostly along party lines Wednesday night. Finkenauer and fellow Dubuque Democrat Chuck Isenhart voted against the measure, while Republicans Shannon Lundgren of Peosta and Andy McKean of Anamosa were in favor. A different version of the bill has passed the Iowa Senate, which must now approve the House version before it can go to Governor Terry Branstad’s desk.