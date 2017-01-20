Hotel Julien Invites Couples to Get “Married in a Month”

Dubuque-area couples who have been thinking about getting married could win a prize package worth more than 18-thousand dollars in a contest sponsored by the Hotel Julien. They’re currently taking submissions for the new “Married in a Month” promotion. Hotel Julien Marketing Manager Lyndsey LeGrand says the grand prize is a customizable wedding package. LeGrand says the contest is open to any couple that’s been thinking about getting married, but for whatever reason, hasn’t yet tied the knot. Couples have until the end of the month to submit a video entry explaining why they are deserving of the prize. Out of the initial entries, 25 couples will be chosen to compete for the grand prize. While the judges are keeping some of the competitions secret, LeGrand says they’re hoping to put together a good test for the couples. The submission deadline January 31, and the grand prize winners will be announced on February 25. All proceeds from the event will help support the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Dancing with the Stars” event.