Hot game at Lambeau…Trump NFL backlash…NBA trade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – The forecast for Sunday’s Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau Field is hot, sticky and far from frozen. Records show the last time temperatures for a regular season game at Lambeau soared into the 80s was October 6, 1963 when the mercury reached 84 degrees.

UNDATED (AP) – President Donald Trump is receiving backlash from comments he made about the NFL during a rally in Huntsville, Alabama on Friday. Trump suggested that league owners fire players who kneel during the anthem, and that fans should consider walking out in protest. Commissioner Roger Goodell responded by saying divisive comments like those demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL and its players. NFL union head DeMaurice Smith added that the peaceful demonstrations and opinions by players are protected speech and a freedom that has been paid for by the sacrifice of men and women throughout history.

UNDATED (AP) – The 12th-ranked Florida State Seminoles are off to their first 0-2 start in 28 years following a stunning loss at home. Ryan Finley threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns as unranked North Carolina State earned a 27-21 win over the Seminoles.

NEW YORK (AP) – The New York Knicks have found a taker for Carmelo Anthony, and it’s a Western Conference contender. A person with knowledge of the situation says the Knicks have agreed to send their disgruntled forward to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a draft pick. Word of the deal came one day after New York said it expected Anthony to report to training camp as scheduled on Monday. Instead, he joins a lineup that includes Russell Westbrook and Paul George.