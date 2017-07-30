Host Homes Needed In Dubuque

Lutheran Services In Iowa has become the first Host Homes provider for Iowans with disabilities in the Dubuque area. Through the program, an adult with a disability can move into a private family home for supported community living. Host Homes Coordinator Bobbie Jo Hudspeth says there are no Host Homes in the Dubuque area yet, but there are recruiting. Host Homes is the alternative for people with disabilities who might otherwise struggle in a group home setting. If you or someone you know is interested in joining the mentoring a Host Home visit the Lutheran Services In Iowa website.