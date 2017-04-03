Horses Euthanized Following Crash with Semi

A pair of horses had to be put down after the buggy they were driving was struck by a semi in southwest Wisconsin on Friday. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old Jeremy Stutzel of Rockford was driving his semi near Gratiot. As he tried to pass a horse-drawn buggy, its reins broke, which steered the horses into the path of Stutzel’s trailer. He tried to avoid the collision, but struck the horses as he passed. Both horses had to be euthanized as a result of the injuries they suffered in the crash. Stutzel’s trailer received minor damage.