Hopkinton Ethanol Plant Owner Expected to Plead to Federal Charges

A Delaware County businessman who’s already been convicted of tax fraud is now expected to plead guilty to new federal charges. According to court records, a plea hearing has been scheduled for next week for Darrell Smith, the owner of a now-defunct ethanol plant in Hopkinton. Smith is facing federal charges including mail fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and theft. Prosecutors say those new charges stem from Smith taking money from clients’ accounts and moving it to his bioenergy fund. These transfers happened without the clients’ knowledge. Smith is accused of forging the clients’ signatures to make many of the transactions. Smith was sentenced last December to more than a year in prison for failing to pay payroll taxes.