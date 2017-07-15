Honolulu High-Rise Blaze Kills at Least 3… Cuban President Denounces President Trump…

HONOLULU (AP) – A Honolulu high-rise blaze that killed at least three people and injured 12 was described as a ‘horror movie’ as fire exploded from windows. The 36-floor building known as the Marco Polo residences is not required to have fire sprinklers, which would have confined the blaze to the unit where it started, officials say.

HAVANA (AP) – Cuban President Raul Castro is denouncing President Donald Trump’s tougher line on relations with Havana, calling it a setback but promising to continue working to normalize ties between the former Cold War rivals. Castro’s comments to Cuba’s National Assembly were his first on Trump’s June announcement of a partial rollback of the Cuba-U.S. detente achieved by then-President Barack Obama. They contained echoes of the harsh rhetoric of the past.

ISTANBUL (AP) – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is attending a special session in parliament to mark one year since authorities quashed last summer’s coup attempt. Recounting the events of July 15, 2016, Ismail Kahraman, speaker of the Turkish parliament, said the Turkish people defeated the coup.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A marijuana dealer gave police a grisly account of killing four men on his family’s farm. According to court papers, Cosmo DiNardo said he crushed one of them with a backhoe after shooting him and tried to set three of the bodies on fire in a metal bin with the help of his cousin. DiNardo pinned one of the deaths on his cousin, Sean Kratz, who was charged Friday, although Kratz told police that DiNardo shot all four of the victims.

SHENYANG, China (AP) – China says the body of imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, who died this week after a battle with liver cancer, has been cremated. The government of the city of Shenyang in northeastern China, where Liu was treated, said in a briefing that the cremation took place Saturday morning in a ceremony attended by family and friends.