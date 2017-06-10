Home Sales in Iowa         

Home sales are on an uptick in Iowa. According to the latest statistics from the Iowa Finance Authority, home sales in March showed an increase of eight-point-five percent, compared to March of 2016. Dave Jamison is the Executive Director of IFA. He says the housing market is on a comeback. Jamison says if you hope to realize your dream of home ownership, you must be prepared and educated about the housing market. According to Jamison, the home ownership rate in Iowa has always been ahead of the rest of the nation. Iowa Finance Authority is a self-funded agency which offers low interest loans to moderate to low income families through local lending institutions. It also has a number of tax credit programs to assist perspective home owners and entrepreneurs.