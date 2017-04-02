Home Ownership Workshop Starts Monday

If you have plans to purchase your first home any time soon, the Dubuque Housing Department has a workshop that you may want to attend. “Home Ownership Made Easy”, or the HOME workshop will provide valuable information for first-time home buyers. Kris Neyen, Rehabilitation Programs Supervisor for Dubuqu says the final week of the workshop is called “The Energy Wise Take a Closer Look”, presented by a city staff member and someone from Green Iowa Americorp. Once a person completes the workshop, the city has programs that will assist them in purchasing their home. Purchasing a home in the Washington Neighborhood does not require you to be a first-time home buyer. President Trump has proposed eliminating Community Development Block Grants, something that will negatively impact the city’s Housing Department. The cost for the workshop is 25 dollars per household but is free for those already participating in the Housing Choice Voucher program, or Section 8. The first workshop begins Monday.