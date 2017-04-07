Hoffman 4 up at Augusta…No. 1 Dustin Johnson withdraws…Celts lose…Pacers, Bulls win

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – Charley Hoffman owns a four-stroke lead over William McGirt through one round of the Masters. Hoffman had seven birdies in an 11-hole stretch en route to a 7-under-65 that gives him the largest first-round lead at the Masters since 1955. Lee Westwood is five shots back and one ahead of a group that included Phil Mickelson, Olympic gold medalist Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – World No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson had to withdraw from the Masters due to a lower back injury suffered in a fall at the home he is renting for the tournament. Johnson hit some balls before his round was scheduled to begin, and he walked to the first hole as if he would play in the final group before changing his mind. He was in obvious pain before pulling out of the major, rubbing the back several times and letting his caddie tee up the ball so he didn’t have bend over.

ATLANTA (AP) – The Cleveland Cavaliers top the NBA’s Eastern Conference by 1 1/2 games over Boston following the Celtics’ 123-116 loss in Atlanta. Paul Millsap scored 26 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 23 as the Hawks also cut Boston’s lead over third-place Toronto to two games. The Hawks had lost two straight and nine of 11 before scoring 71 points in the first half to take a 16-point lead.

UNDATED (AP) – The Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls have moved a half-game ahead of Miami for the NBA’s last two Eastern Conference playoff slots while pulling within one game of No. 6 Milwaukee. Paul George had 23 points and 10 rebounds as the Pacers thumped the Bucks, 104-89. Jimmy Butler’s triple-double of 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists sent the Bulls past the 76ers, 102-90.

UNDATED (AP) – The Ottawa Senators have clinched a spot in the NHL’s Eastern Conference playoffs, but the eighth seed remains up for grabs. Craig Anderson handled 28 shots and Ottawa moved into sole possession of second place in the Atlantic by outlasting the third-place Bruins, 2-1 in a shootout at Boston. Brayden Point scored the first and last goals as Tampa Bay dumped the Leafs, 4-1, keeping Tampa Bay and the New York Islanders mathematically alive to catch Toronto for the last remaining conference playoff berth.