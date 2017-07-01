Following the conclusion of the USA Hockey Boys Select 17 Player Development Camp, two Dubuque Fighting Saints players were chosen to represent the United States at the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament in August. Defenseman Jacob Semik and forward Ryder Donovan both got the nod from USA Hockey to make the team.

Semik completed his first season in the USHL with the Fighting Saints, and played 36 games for the team and scored 7 points.

Donovan completed a strong showing at Duluth East High School, and at the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ Main Camp. The forward notched 10 goals and 20 assists in 24 games in his third season with the Greyhounds. This will be Donovan’s first showing as a representative of the United States in an international tournament.