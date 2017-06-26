Hit And Run Investigation In Dubuque



Dubuque police are looking for the driver of a truck that was involved in a hit and run earlier this month. An email from the department says the truck struck a legally parked car in the 16-hundred block of Marjorie Circle on the night of June 17th causing several thousand dollars in damage. Traffic cameras in the area were utilized to obtain images of the truck before the crash. At the time of the crash the truck had a “rigid” orange tool box in the back. Damage to the truck was mostly to the passenger’s side. The suspect truck also left a Dodge hubcap at the scene of the crash. Dubuque police have posted an image of the truck on its’ ID4PD website.