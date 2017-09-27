Hillcrest Hosts “Stand Down” to Help Homeless Vets Receive Care

An event with roots in the Vietnam era will aim to provide various services for homeless veterans in the Dubuque area. Hillcrest Family Services will be hosting a “Stand Down for Veterans” event at the Dubuque Masonic Temple tomorrow morning. Ginger Schoop, a program coordinator for Hillcrest’s Operation Home, outlines the services that will be available. According to Schoop, “Stand Downs” were originally held to provide basic care for those fighting in the Vietnam War. After the war ended, the VA began hosting similar events for homeless veterans. The “Stand Downs” have now spread all across the country. In addition to medical care, veterans will also get help finding a job. The “Stand Down” will be open from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM tomorrow. While the event is geared toward veterans, Schoop says it’s open to anyone without secure housing.