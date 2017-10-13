High School football week number 8 in Iowa and Illinois tonight and it’s the final week of the regular season on the Wisconsin side of the bridge. At Dalzell Field, sole possession of first place in the Class 4A District 6 standings will be determined as the Senior Rams host the 8th ranked North Scott Lancers for the homecoming game. Both the Rams and Lancers are unbeaten in district play and both are 6-and-1 overall. Jesse Gavin and Todd Gilligan will have the call tonight on AM 1370 and kdth.com with pregame at 7:05.

Also tonight: The Hempstead Mustangs will be trying to win their second straight game to get to 500 on the season. The 3-and-4 Mustangs are at Pleasant Valley. Wahlert Catholic travels to Maquoketa.

In Wisconsin, the S.W.C. championship will be determined with Platteville hosting Lancaster. Lancaster leads the conference at 4-and-0 with Platteville and Prairie du Chien both at 3-and-1. A Platteville win an there could be a three way title split. A Lancaster win and they have the outright title. Cuba City can clinch the outright SWAL championship with a win at Iowa Grant. Black Hawk would wrap up the Six Rivers outright with a win at home against Shullsburg.