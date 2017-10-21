Listen Live
High School Football Scores 10/21

October 21, 2017   Sports

IOWA

Class 4A District 6

Western Dubuque 37, Hempstead 14

Pleasant Valley 49, Senior 17

North Scott 55, Davenport West 6

 

Class 3A District 4

Clear Creek-Amana 29, Central DeWitt 14
Wahlert 28, Center Point-Urbana 7
West Delaware 68, Maquoketa 0

 

Class 2A District 4

Dyersville Beckman 48, Oelwein 16
Cascade 28, Union, La Porte City 21
Monticello 35, Waterloo Columbus 14
Waukon 56, North Fayette Valley 21

 

Class 1A District 3

Bellevue 39, Maquoketa Valley 21
Durant 41, Jesup 6
Tipton 44, North Cedar 26
West Branch 38, Clayton Ridge 12

 

ILLINOIS

Pecatonica 20, Galena 12

West Carroll 43, East Dubuque 6

 

WISCONSIN PLAYOFFS LEVEL 1

Division 4

Platteville 54, Turner 46

 

Division 5

Westby 38, Lancaster 29

 

Division 6

Cuba City 36, Pardeeville 0

Fennimore 15, Pecatonica Argyle 8

Markesan 44, Darlington 14

Mineral Point 47, Brookwood 28

 

Division 7

Potosi-Cassville 55, River Ridge 10

Black Hawk 68, North Crawford 0

Iowa Grant 22, Ithica 13

