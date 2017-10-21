High School Football Scores 10/21
IOWA
Class 4A District 6
Western Dubuque 37, Hempstead 14
Pleasant Valley 49, Senior 17
North Scott 55, Davenport West 6
Class 3A District 4
Clear Creek-Amana 29, Central DeWitt 14
Wahlert 28, Center Point-Urbana 7
West Delaware 68, Maquoketa 0
Class 2A District 4
Dyersville Beckman 48, Oelwein 16
Cascade 28, Union, La Porte City 21
Monticello 35, Waterloo Columbus 14
Waukon 56, North Fayette Valley 21
Class 1A District 3
Bellevue 39, Maquoketa Valley 21
Durant 41, Jesup 6
Tipton 44, North Cedar 26
West Branch 38, Clayton Ridge 12
ILLINOIS
Pecatonica 20, Galena 12
West Carroll 43, East Dubuque 6
WISCONSIN PLAYOFFS LEVEL 1
Division 4
Platteville 54, Turner 46
Division 5
Westby 38, Lancaster 29
Division 6
Cuba City 36, Pardeeville 0
Fennimore 15, Pecatonica Argyle 8
Markesan 44, Darlington 14
Mineral Point 47, Brookwood 28
Division 7
Potosi-Cassville 55, River Ridge 10
Black Hawk 68, North Crawford 0
Iowa Grant 22, Ithica 13