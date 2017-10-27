Round one of the Iowa High School football playoffs begins tonight while it’s Level Two of the Wisconsin playoffs this evening.

In Iowa Class 1A; the 7th ranked Bellevue Comets are making their fourth playoff appearance in a row as they will host the Wilton Beavers.

You can hear the game tonight on AM 1370 and kdth.com with pregame coming around 6:40.

In Class 2A; the 2nd ranked Cascade Cougars who finished with an unbeaten record in claiming and outright district championship will be hosting the West Liberty Comets. On the Wisconsin side of the bridge area Level Two match-ups tonight include:

Division 4: Platteville at Lodi (7:00pm)

Division 5: Mineral Point at Cuba City (7:00pm) and Fennimore at Markesan (7:00pm)

Division 6: Potosi-Cassville will host Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca (7:00pm)