October 20, 2017   Sports

The curtain comes down on the high school football regular season tonight in Iowa and Illinois while the second season starts in Wisconsin.

  • At Dalzell Field; the winner moves on to the playoffs in the 4A District 6 showdown between the Senior Rams and the Pleasant Valley Spartans which you can hear on AM 1370 and kdth.com with pregame at 7:05pm.
  • Tonight at Buchman Field in Epworth the Hempstead Mustangs and Western Dubuque Bobcats tangle.
  • At the Rock Bowl, the Wahlert Golden Eagles have a chance to finish the year on a winning note and have a winning season. The 4-4 Golden Eagles host Center Point Urbana.
  • There are a couple of other big area Iowa match-ups tonight with playoff implications. In Class 2A: 2nd ranked Cascade hosts 10th ranked Union Laporte City. Cascade wins and they take the outright district title. A win by Union and there could be a three-way split for the title. Also tonight in Class 1A; Bellevue hosts Maquoketa Valley. Both teams are tied for second in the District standings and the winner would get a playoff spot.
  • In Wisconsin Level One of the Playoffs will be played tonight: Division 4: Platteville hosts Beloit Turner. Division 5: Lancaster hosts Westby, Division 6: Cuba City hosts Pardeeville, Fennimore hosts Pecatonica Argyle, Mineral Points host Brookwood, and Darlington travels to Markesan. In Division 7: Potosi-Cassville hosts River Ridge and Black Hawk host North Crawford. All games kickoff at 7:00pm
