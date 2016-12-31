Home
About Us
History
Staff
On-Air
Sales and Support
News
Dubuque & Tri-State News
Regional News
National News
Sports
AM 1370 KDTH Sports Broadcast Schedule
Sports Podcasts
Weather
Voices of the Tri-States
Voices Archive
Obituaries
Community Calendar
Submit an Event to our Community Calendar
Links
Programming
Cookin’ with Kaye
The Big Broadcast this Sunday
Contest Rules
Contact Us
Advertise
High School Boys Basketball
December 31, 2016
Sports
Lancaster 66, Kickapoo 45
Iowa-Grant 82, Weston 42
News, Sports, Weather
Dubuque & Tri-State News
Regional News
National News
Sports
Sports Broadcast Schedule
Sports Podcasts
Follow 1370KDTHSPORTS on Twitter!
Weather
© 2016
AM 1370 KDTH
Radio Dubuque EEO Public File