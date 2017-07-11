High School Baseball

Monday’s Results

Hempstead lost twice to Pleasant Valley 11-1 and 7-6

Wahlert at Western Dubuque was cancelled due to wet field conditions and will not be made up.

Class 2A and 1A District tournament games are scheduled for tonight:

In Class 2A District 7 at Dyersville: Clayton Ridge meets Monticello at 5 o’clock and then, 7th ranked Dyersville Beckman meets Waukon at 7 o’clock. In the District 8 semi’s at Cascade: Bellevue faces Northeast Goose Lake at 5 o’clock followed by 6th ranked Cascade meeting Camanche.

In Class 1A District 9 quarterfinal round action at Durant: Bellevue Marquette Catholic plays Calamus-Wheatland at 5 o’clock.