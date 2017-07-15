High School Baseball Scores/Schedule

Class 4A Substate Scores

Pleasant Valley 5, Senior 2

Cedar Rapids Washington 12, Hempstead 2 (6 innings)

Davenport Central 5, Western Dubuque 2 (10 innings)

Class 3A District play

Wahlert 9, Union Laporte City 3

West Delaware 3, Independence 1

(Wahlert plays West Delaware at Manchester Monday night in the District Final at 7 o’clock and you can hear the game on AM 1370 KDTH)

Tonight in Class 2A District Final action:

In District 7 at Dyersville, Dyersville Beckman meets Monticello. In District 8 at Cascade: Cascade meets Northeast Goose Lake. Both games will start at 7 o’clock. The winners will meet Tuesday night in Manchester for the Substate 4 Championship and a trip to the state baseball tournament.