High School Baseball Scores/Schedule
Class 4A Substate Scores
Pleasant Valley 5, Senior 2
Cedar Rapids Washington 12, Hempstead 2 (6 innings)
Davenport Central 5, Western Dubuque 2 (10 innings)
Class 3A District play
Wahlert 9, Union Laporte City 3
West Delaware 3, Independence 1
(Wahlert plays West Delaware at Manchester Monday night in the District Final at 7 o’clock and you can hear the game on AM 1370 KDTH)
Tonight in Class 2A District Final action:
In District 7 at Dyersville, Dyersville Beckman meets Monticello. In District 8 at Cascade: Cascade meets Northeast Goose Lake. Both games will start at 7 o’clock. The winners will meet Tuesday night in Manchester for the Substate 4 Championship and a trip to the state baseball tournament.