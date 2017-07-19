High School Baseball: Beckman To State…Wahlert Plays Tonight For State Birth

For the 18th time in school history, Dyersville Beckman is headed to the state high school baseball tournament. Last night in the Class 2A Substate game at Manchester, the 7th ranked Blazers shutdown the #6 Cascade Cougars 5-0. Beckman pitcher Jackson Bennett tossed a complete game three hitter with 9 strikeouts with only two walks. Beckman enters the state tournament with a record of 28-and-11.

Beckman will have to wait until later this evening to find out their state tournament opponent. The Substate 5 final at Solon between Iowa City Regina and Wilton was postponed due to weather and will be played this evening so the pairings will be put together after that game.

Tonight the Wahlert Golden Eagles are hoping to join Beckman next week at Principal Park. Wahlert will meet Waverly Shellrock at Wartburg College’s Hertel Field in Waverly for the 3A Substate 3 championship. The Golden Eagles have a record of 25-and-15 while the Go-Hawks are 26-and-8. You can hear the game tonight on AM 1370 KDTH and kdth.com with pregame at 6:50pm.