Hicks Will Be Sentenced Today

A Dubuque man is expected to receive a lifetime prison sentence this afternoon. 28-year-old Eddie Hicks was found guilty of First-Degree Murder earlier this month. A judge ruled that Hicks had fatally stabbed his girlfriend in June 2015. Prosecutors said that Hicks cut 21-year-old Kahdyesha Lemon more than 100 times with a paring knife after an argument between the two of them turned physical. Hicks had claimed that Lemon attacked him first, and he was acting in self-defense. First-Degree Murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.