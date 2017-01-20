Hicks’ Request for New Trial Turned Down

A Dubuque man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend to death will not get a new trial. Earlier this month, 28-year-old Eddie Hicks was found guilty of First-Degree Murder in the 2015 death of Kahdeysha Lemon. He had asked for a new trial, saying the evidence presented at his trial did not warrant a First-Degree Murder conviction. Our coverage partners at KCRG-TV report that a judge has denied that request. Hicks is scheduled to be sentenced next week. He’s facing a mandatory sentence of life in prison.