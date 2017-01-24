Hicks Refuses to Attend Sentencing, Receives Lifetime Prison Term

A Dubuque man who stabbed his girlfriend to death will spend the rest of his life in prison. A judge handed down that sentence for 28-year-old Eddie Hicks in Dubuque County Court yesterday afternoon. Hicks had been found guilty of First-Degree Murder in the June 2015 death of 21-year-old Kahdyesha Lemon. Prosecutors said that Hicks stabbed her more than 100 times with a paring knife after an argument between the two escalated to physical violence. Hicks was not present for his sentencing. Administrators at the county jail say that when deputies arrived to transport him to the courthouse, Hicks refused to move.