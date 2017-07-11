Heckroth Joins 1st District Congressional Race

A former US Senate and Labor Department staffer is the latest Democrat to enter the race to represent Dubuque in Congress. Thomas Heckroth of Cedar Falls formally announced his candidacy this morning in a video posted to his campaign Facebook page. The Waverly native appears on a set of bleachers, and compares his dream of playing college baseball to his efforts as a staffer for former US Senator Tom Harkin, and later at the federal Department of Labor. Heckroth says the American economy needs to get back to rewarding hard work. Heckroth is originally from Waverly, where his father was a State Senator. He now lives in Cedar Falls. He’s the fourth Democrat to join the 1st Congressional District race. Others include Dubuque state lawmaker Abby Finkenauer, aerospace engineer Courtney Rowe of Cedar Rapids, and non-profit executive George Ramsey, who’s also from Cedar Rapids. They’ll run for the right to challenge Dubuque Republican Rod Blum as he seeks a 3rd term in office.